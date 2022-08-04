Ex-Brooks Brothers Owners Can't Duck Suit Over Ch. 11 Sale

By Rachel Scharf (August 4, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday kept alive claims that the former owners of Brooks Brothers used bankruptcy to withhold millions from a minority investor, saying there are "far too many" questions about the clothing retailer's asset sale to ax the lawsuit before discovery. During a virtual hearing, New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed refused to dismiss Hong Kong-based clothing manufacturer TAL Apparel Ltd.'s complaint alleging ex-Brooks Brothers CEO Claudio Del Vecchio and his son Matteo put their personal interests above the company's by opting to "roll the dice" on Chapter 11 in 2020. TAL says Brooks Brothers...

