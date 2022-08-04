Morgan Stanley Issued 11K Reports With Bad Info, FINRA Says

By Al Barbarino (August 4, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority struck a $325,000 settlement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, claiming that the firm published roughly 11,000 equity research reports with inaccurate historical stock ratings over a six-month period. Between late August 2019 and late February 2020, a software program containing a "typographical error" led Morgan Stanley to publish inaccurate ratings on the equity reports, according to a settlement Wednesday. In some cases, FINRA requires that member firms' equity research reports include historical ratings and price charts, including when the firm has assigned a rating or price target to the security for at least one year....

