Philips' IP Suit Over Ultrasound Co.'s Alleged Hacking Stands

By Dani Kass (August 4, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday refused to let the ultrasound arm of Avante Health Solutions out of a copyright, trade secret and computer fraud suit filed by global electronics giant Philips for alleged unauthorized tampering and resale of its software. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. said Philips North America LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV and Philips India Ltd. laid out enough detail in their complaint to continue with their allegations that Avante Ultrasound hacked into Philips' ultrasound systems to steal and modify them. The judge also said a variety of exceptions to copyright law raised by Avante don't apply....

