Medical Groups Ask 2nd Circ. To Pause Virus Suit Again

By Riley Murdock (August 5, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A group of medical providers asked the Second Circuit to delay a decision on their COVID-19 business interruption coverage appeal against CNA Financial Corp. and its unit Continental Casualty Co. for a second time, arguing the court should allow the Connecticut Supreme Court to weigh in first. Two Connecticut medical practices and a surgery center, led by ENT and Allergy Associates LLC, acknowledged in a brief Thursday the impact of the Second Circuit's recent decision in a case they previously asked the court to wait for. But they again asked the court to stay its appeal, this time for two business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS