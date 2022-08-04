Ga. DA Says Sen. Graham Can't Ax Trump Probe Subpoena

By Lauren Berg (August 4, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., can't escape a special grand jury subpoena for his testimony as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others criminally tried to interfere in Georgia's 2020 election, state prosecutors told a Georgia federal judge Thursday. The Speech or Debate Clause of the U.S. Constitution cannot shield Graham from testifying about other peoples' alleged crimes, prosecutors for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said in their opposition, urging U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May to deny the senator's motion to quash the subpoena. Prosecutors said that privilege is meant to spare a lawmaker from...

