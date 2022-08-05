Profs Urge Full Fed. Circ. To Review 'Startling' Novartis Ruling

By Britain Eakin (August 5, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Two groups of law professors have urged the full Federal Circuit to review a case in which a split panel initially sided with Novartis in January and upheld its patent on multibillion-dollar multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, but then invalidated it after a different judge joined the panel. The professors filed motions seeking permission to file amicus briefs on Thursday, and the court granted them on Friday. The unusual case has drawn attention because former U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O'Malley, who sat on the initial panel that affirmed that the patent was infringed by Chinese pharmaceutical company HEC Pharm and was...

