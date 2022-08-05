Fla. Tribe Says EPA Improperly Gave State Water Power

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 5, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency "disregarded and diminished" the sovereignty of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida when it approved Florida's effort to take over an important Clean Water Act permitting program, the tribe said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. When Florida applied to the EPA for permission to assume authority over the act's Section 404 dredge and fill permitting program, the state failed in several ways to account for the tribe's rights over its water resources, according to the tribe's federal court complaint. Those failures should have been corrected — but were not — before the EPA approved the...

