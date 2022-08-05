Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky To Co-Lead Crypto Miner Stock Suit

By Elise Hansen (August 5, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm and Levi & Korsinsky will spearhead a class action accusing a cryptocurrency mining company of failing to fully disclose its supply chain risks, according to documents filed in New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Thursday approved the selection of The Rosen Law Firm PA and Levi & Korsinsky LLP as co-lead counsel. They'll be representing Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System and Gulzar Ahmed, shareholders in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. and lead plaintiffs in the case, court filings show. The order follows a hearing in front of Judge Abrams earlier on Thursday. The pension...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS