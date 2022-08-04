CFPB's Chopra Stresses Need To 'Eradicate,' Not Just Educate

By Jon Hill (August 4, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra made a case Thursday for prioritizing enforcement over education to prevent consumers from being taken advantage of, saying financial literacy efforts may even do more harm than good in some cases. Speaking at a Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank-sponsored fintech conference, Chopra said that while he sees value in teaching consumers to spot risks and find trustworthy advice, financial products can nevertheless often be "very challenging to understand." "Disclosures are not going to be what's fixing it," Chopra said. "What is often going to fix it is to eradicate unlawful actors who really prey on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS