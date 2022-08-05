NY Insurance Ruling Reveals Limits Of Contra Proferentem

By John Ewell and Joanna Roberto (August 5, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- One can argue that status has never been the most appropriate means of judgment. However, most recently, at least one court has announced that status represents a triggering factor for considering the entirety. The general contract rule, which applies to insurance law as well, is that ambiguities in a policy are generally construed in favor of the policyholder.[1] Yet, as with most things in life and law, there are exceptions to this rule, such as where a policyholder is a sophisticated entity, when the insurance policy was meaningfully negotiated, or when the policy results in the issuance of nonstandard forms due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS