Freshfields-Led LSEG Begins £750M Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (August 5, 2022, 2:38 PM BST) -- The London Stock Exchange Group on Friday said it will buy back its ordinary shares for up to £750 million ($910 million) in the next 12 months in multiple phases as it reported "strong first half performance." Guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, the first tranche of the buyback program first disclosed in March will begin immediately, a spokesperson for LSEG told Law360. David Schwimmer, the chief executive of LSEG said in a statement his company is managing costs well. The group was benefiting mainly from existing customers renewing their subscriptions and increase in revenues from transactions because of the sensitive...

