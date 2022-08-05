Solicitor Struck Off For Deceiving Clients, Fined £110K

By Ronan Barnard (August 5, 2022, 4:29 PM BST) -- A tribunal ended a suspended solicitor's career on Friday, striking her off the register for misconduct after she settled two clients' claims without informing them and failed to cooperate with legal sector watchdogs. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal struck off Soophia Khan, who goes by the name Sophie Khan, after it found on Thursday that the Solicitors Regulation Authority had proved all 12 of its misconduct allegations against her. The tribunal also ordered Khan to pay the solicitors' watchdog's entire costs totaling just under £110,000 ($132,700). Khan had not appeared at the hearing — which officially began on Monday — until Thursday...

