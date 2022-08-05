Crypto Exchanges Hit With £9.9B Suit For Pulling BSV Coin

By Ronan Barnard (August 5, 2022, 7:33 PM BST) -- Some of the world's most prominent crypto-asset exchanges are facing a £9.9 billion ($11.9 billion) lawsuit from U.K. investors over the delisting of a cryptocurrency in the first U.K. competition claim over digital assets. Binance, Bittylicious, Kraken and Shapeshift allegedly caused an estimated 240,000 U.K. investors to lose £9.9 billion collectively when the exchanges delisted cryptocurrency Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, the investors' counsel Velitor Law said in a statement Wednesday. The law firm filed the application to bring the suit under collective proceedings with the Competition Appeals Tribunal on July 29. Kraken and Binance forced the investors to suffer greater losses as they...

