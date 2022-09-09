Litigation Funder Sues Law Firm Over Poor Case Handling

By Joel Poultney (September 9, 2022, 8:24 PM BST) -- A London-based litigation funder has taken a law firm to court, alleging the solicitors had breached their funding agreement by poorly handling a claim that it financially backed. Managed Legal Solutions Ltd. told the High Court in a recently public claim that Simpkins & Co. Solicitors had "failed" to appropriately perform its legal commitments on behalf of a claim it was part funding, which ultimately fell short. The funder said Simpkins had violated multiple aspects of the agreement. Because of these breaches, the claim's chances of success "were weakened, adverse cost orders were made and the … claim was struck out,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS