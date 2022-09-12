Facilities Biz Says No Way To Stop L'Oreal Warehouse Theft

By Joel Poultney (September 12, 2022, 7:09 PM BST) -- A facilities management company has rejected cosmetics giant L'Oreal's claims that its lapsed security systems were to blame for a hoard of stolen beauty items, saying the theft "could not have been prevented." Mitie FM Ltd. said that it was not responsible for the £270,000 ($316,000) paid out by L'Oreal's insurers – XL Insurance Co. Ltd. and AIG Europe Ltd. – after thieves got away with two containers of high-end products destined to be sold to the Morrisons supermarket chain. The company denied multiple allegations made by the cosmetics giant that its poor security practices led to the heist at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS