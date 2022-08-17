Drivers Union Hits Back Against Northern Trains On-Call Suit

By Sophia Dourou (August 17, 2022, 7:52 PM BST) -- A drivers trade union has hit back against the lawsuit brought by an English rail operating company for allegedly inducing members to refuse to be put on call during contract negotiations, arguing that the operator could not legally force the drivers to work. The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen, or ASLEF, told the High Court that Northern Trains Ltd. couldn't put drivers on call in case they need to cover for colleagues unless they agreed to it, in a July 13 defense recently made public. The union argued that during an "emergency rostering period," the drivers are only bound...

