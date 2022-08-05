Amazon To Spend $1.7B To Buy Maker Of Roomba

By Elaine Briseño (August 5, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc., guided by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, will buy Goodwin Procter LLP-led iRobot Corp., the maker of the Roomba vacuum, for $1.7 billion in cash, the companies announced Friday. Amazon will pay $61 per share to pick up iRobot, the companies said. "We know that saving time matters, and chores take precious time that can be better spent doing something that customers love," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, said in a statement. "Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and...

