Siguler Guff Raises $1.97B For 5th Small Buyout Fund

By Renee Hickman (August 5, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Siguler Guff announced Friday that it has completed fundraising for its Small Buyout Opportunities Fund V LP with $1.97 billion in capital commitments. Siguler Guff, which describes itself as a "multi-strategy private markets investment firm" with approximately $16 billion of assets under management, said in a Friday statement that the new fund was finalized after five months of fundraising. This fifth fund is the largest small business buyout fund in Siguler Guff's history, the company said in its statement. The fund will focus on investing in a "diverse set of small and lower middle market companies," with an...

