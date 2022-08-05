Hospital Right To Fire Director For Bias, 11th Circ. Says

By Grace Elletson (August 5, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A medical services director was not illegally fired for participating in a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation, an Eleventh Circuit panel said, finding that an Emory University hospital lawfully fired her for discriminating against a Jehovah's Witness employee and lying about it. In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the appellate panel upheld a lower court's summary judgment ruling that Emory Healthcare Inc. did not retaliate against Nazarie Romain Anderson when it fired her. Anderson failed to show that Emory's decision to fire her was discriminatory, the panel said Thursday. "Emory nevertheless articulated legitimate, non-discriminatory business reasons for terminating her based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS