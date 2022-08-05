Agent Forced Out Of DOJ For Aiding Bias Report, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 5, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Justice supervisory special agent was involuntarily transferred to a new post across the country and forced into retirement in retaliation for aiding a female agent's discrimination claims, according to a lawsuit filed against the agency in Texas federal court. Scott L. Heagney sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday, alleging the agency he oversees retaliated against Heagney for submitting an affidavit in support of a female officer's equal employment opportunity report. He said he regularly received compliments from his officers and high marks from management about his leadership before supporting the EEO report, but after, he...

