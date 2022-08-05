ITC To Probe Controversial Auto Rules Of Origin

By Jennifer Doherty (August 5, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission launched its initial investigation into regulations governing duties on cars and light trucks produced in North America, the U.S. interpretation of which has provoked Canada and Mexico's ire. The probe will examine the Automotive Rules of Origin outlined in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, specifically how they have affected the U.S. economy and competitiveness and whether the rules are still relevant as technology continues to evolve. The commission said Thursday that it plans to issue its first report on the rules to the president and Congress by June 2023. The ITC announced the investigation the same week a...

