Pa. Panel Says Expert's Vet Board Work Doesn't Nix Testimony

By Matthew Santoni (August 5, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A former chair of Pennsylvania's State Board of Veterinary Medicine was far enough removed from his time on the board that he could serve as an expert on a professional standard of care without breaking the "wall" between prosecution and judicial functions, a state appellate court ruled Friday. The Commonwealth Court rejected arguments from Sunbury, Pennsylvania, veterinarian James W. Temple that Brian Harpster, who had served on the licensing board from 1997 to 2006, had violated his due-process rights by serving as an expert witness in a case over whether he'd mishandled the 2016 diagnosis of a dog with lung troubles,...

