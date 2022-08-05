DeSantis Elevates Palm Beach Trial Judge To Fla. High Court

By Carolina Bolado (August 5, 2022, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Palm Beach Circuit Judge Renatha Francis' first nomination to the Florida Supreme Court may have failed in 2020, but she will get another shot at the high court bench after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that she is his pick to fill an upcoming vacancy. In a press conference in West Palm Beach, DeSantis said he had chosen Judge Francis to fill the seat currently held by Justice Alan Lawson, whose resignation is effective at the end of the month. Judge Francis, who immigrated from Jamaica as an adult, would be the first Caribbean American to sit on the state's highest...

