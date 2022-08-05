Cybersecurity Firm's Ch. 11 Trustee Seeks Docs From Ex-CEO

By Vince Sullivan (August 5, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The trustee appointed to administer the Chapter 11 plan of cybersecurity firm NS8 Inc. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Thursday to order the company's former CEO to produce documents related to a fraud scheme through which he received $17.5 million for worthless stock. In a motion made under Rule 2004, trustee Drivetrain LLC said former CEO Adam Rogas has pleaded guilty to securities fraud related to financial misrepresentations he made to induce more than $120 million in investments, and then executed a tender offer to buy back shares at inflated prices, netting himself $17.5 million. The motion is intended to...

