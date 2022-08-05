8th Circ. Says Polluted Site's Neighbors Can't Fight Decree

By Morgan Conley (August 5, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that Daikin Applied Americas and Super Radiator Coils can't challenge changes to a consent decree reached for handling a polluted site in a Minneapolis suburb because the companies' alleged harms can't be pinned on the amended agreement. In a unanimous, published opinion, the Eighth Circuit affirmed a Minnesota federal court's refusal to allow Daikin Applied Americas Inc. and Super Radiator Coils LP to intervene in the consent decree proceedings. The panel agreed with the lower court that the companies lacked Article III standing because they couldn't tie their alleged harm to amendments made to a consent...

