La. Condo Sues Insurer Over $4.9M Hurricane Ida Claim

By Elizabeth Daley (August 8, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans condo allegedly ravaged by Hurricane Ida last summer is seeking double its damages from Old Union Republic Insurance Co. in Louisiana federal court, claiming the insurer acted in bad faith and blamed water damage on balcony construction rather than the historic storm. In its complaint filed Friday, The Charles House Condominium Association says it demanded nearly $5 million from its insurance company in December as a result of losses it allegedly suffered from the Category 4 hurricane, but its insurer did not pay in full. The association claims it had to wait 116 days after proving its losses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS