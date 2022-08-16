Vocational Training Biz Sues Gov't For Canceling Contract

By Sophia Dourou (August 16, 2022, 5:14 PM BST) -- A vocational training provider is seeking to overturn the U.K. government's decision to end an apprenticeship program after the education regulator found it to be inadequate. Quest Vocational Training Ltd. is arguing in a July 26 High Court claim that the Department for Education — acting through its Education and Skills Funding Agency — "acted unreasonably" when ending an apprenticeship program that was due to run to 2023. The filing has now been made public. Quest, which provides apprenticeships and other on the job training courses, sued the government for breach of contract and seeking to restart the rollout of its...

