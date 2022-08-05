Future Of Patents For Inventions By AI In Congress' Hands

By Ryan Davis (August 5, 2022, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit left it to Congress Friday to decide if the law should be changed to allow patents on inventions created solely by artificial intelligence, but attorneys say the question's futuristic tinge may make lawmakers leery of tackling it. The Federal Circuit concluded Friday that the wording of the Patent Act, which refers to inventors as "individuals," makes clear that only human beings can be named as inventors on patent applications. The appeals court therefore affirmed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision to reject patent applications by a researcher who claimed that an AI system he developed had invented a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS