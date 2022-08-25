Tech Co. Sues Ex-Exec Who Left To Launch Rival

By Alex Baldwin (August 25, 2022, 8:06 PM BST) -- A supply chain technology company has sued two former staff members, including a former director who had been there for almost 30 years, for branching off to set up a rival firm and securing deals using confidential information. Vanilla Electronics said in a recently public High Court claim that Steven O'Leary and Sarah Eddowes took "active preparatory steps" to compete with Vanilla while they were still employed by the company and misused confidential information to net deals that could have gone to Vanilla. Both former employees breached their duty in order to get a leg up when they left to set...

