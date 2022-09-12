Oil Co. Says Former Execs' Actions Voided $13.9M Loan

By Alex Baldwin (September 12, 2022, 4:10 PM BST) -- Petroserv Marine Inc. has hit back at a creditor suing for an outstanding $13.9 million payment tied to a deal with Petrobras, claiming that the loan it took was void because of the "misconduct" of two former directors of the offshore driller. Petroserv has argued in a defense at the High Court that a separate lease agreement organized by the two directors, Roberto Jessourun and Tobias Cepelowicz, shortly before they stepped down constituted "gross negligence and/or willful misconduct." The oil explorer says that means it is no longer obliged to pay back the loan from Labrador Marine Corp. The lease agreement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS