Miner Says Worker Safety Threats Let It Pull Out Of $1.2B Deal

By Sophia Dourou (August 10, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- A South African miner has hit back against a lawsuit over its decision to withdraw from a billion-dollar mining deal, arguing that it did so only after a severe and dangerous structural problem onsite that could cost millions to fix. Sibanye-Stillwater claims that a problem in a Brazilian mine in late 2021 posed "an immediate and ongoing threat" to worker safety and also raised significant reputational and regulatory concerns. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Sibanye-Stillwater told the High Court in an Aug. 2 defense, now made public, that a problem in a Brazilian mine in late 2021 posed "an immediate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS