Burr & Forman Boosts Real Estate Team In South Carolina

By Emma Cueto (August 8, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Southeast regional firm Burr & Forman LLP has added two real estate partners in South Carolina, as well as four associates across four states. In a July 28 announcement, the firm said that Randolph R. Lowell and Joseph H. Farrell had both joined as partners in the firm's real estate group in the Charleston office. The firm also announced four new associates: Joseph Owens in South Carolina, Kevin (Kyubin) Han in Georgia, Allyson Mancuso in Alabama and Cameron Rentschler in Tennessee. "We are excited to welcome these excellent attorneys to Burr & Forman," said Ed Christian, CEO. "The additions of these...

