Insurer, Medical Co. Drop Malpractice Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (August 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An outpatient provider of chronic pain relief and its insurance company told a Missouri federal court they have agreed to drop an insurance coverage dispute stemming from a patient's malpractice suit.

Kinsale Insurance Co. filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice Friday, saying that all parties have agreed to set aside their conflicts over whether the insurer has coverage obligations for the underlying malpractice suit, and that they will pay for their own costs and attorney fees.

The dismissal includes Kinsale's amended argument, and OA Centers of Kansas City LLC's counterclaims to the insurer and its third-party complaint against its insurance...

