Insurer, Medical Co. Drop Malpractice Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (August 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An outpatient provider of chronic pain relief and its insurance company told a Missouri federal court they have agreed to drop an insurance coverage dispute stemming from a patient's malpractice suit. Kinsale Insurance Co. filed a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice Friday, saying that all parties have agreed to set aside their conflicts over whether the insurer has coverage obligations for the underlying malpractice suit, and that they will pay for their own costs and attorney fees. The dismissal includes Kinsale's amended argument, and OA Centers of Kansas City LLC's counterclaims to the insurer and its third-party complaint against its insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS