DC Circ. Blasts Nursing Homes' Appeals In COVID Death Suits

By Y. Peter Kang (August 5, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Two Pennsylvania nursing homes seeking to have the D.C. Circuit determine whether they are immune to COVID-19 deaths under a federal health emergency law were rebuffed Friday, as the federal appeals court said it would lead to an appellate review system "so absurd" with "no discernable purpose." A three-judge D.C. Circuit panel shot down appeals lodged by Watermark Retirement Communities and Fair Acres Geriatric Center in separate suits accusing the nursing homes of causing the coronavirus deaths of Ann Jean Cannon and Christopher Beaty, respectively, due to failure to implement proper infection control procedures, among other allegations. The nursing homes had...

