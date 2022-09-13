Ex-Head Of Kuwaiti Pensions Fund Fights $874M Bribery Suit

By Silvia Martelli (September 13, 2022, 2:33 PM BST) -- The former director general of Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security has hit back at the pensions authority, accusing it of pursuing a "politically motivated" $874.2 million corruption case against him without proper approval. Fahad al-Rajaan has told the High Court in London that the proceedings are "politically motivated and abusive" and "part of a series of unjustified actions" against him. "Mr. al-Rajaan has been the target of accusations and high-profile proceedings that are politically motivated and groundless," he says in his defense, which has now been made public. "These proceedings are just one instance of this persecution and are an...

