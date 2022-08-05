NJ Health Network Hit With Payroll Whistleblower Suit

By Bill Wichert (August 5, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A former payroll compliance manager at Hackensack Meridian Health has launched a New Jersey state whistleblower lawsuit claiming she was fired in retaliation for objecting to the health network's allegedly fraudulent payroll practices. Barbara Bollinger on Thursday said her direct supervisor told her not to correct any past mistakes and instead comply with the applicable regulations going forward. Three weeks after she reported such instructions to the network's vice president of payroll – and raised concerns about potential retaliation – Bollinger was terminated March 25, she said. Hackensack Meridian Health "retaliated against plaintiff because she disclosed to her employer and objected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS