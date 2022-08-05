Calendar Co. Sues Over CBP 'Notebook' Label

By Jennifer Doherty (August 5, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A California-based calendar company has demanded that U.S. Customs and Border Protection change its stance after the agency classified planners and desk pad calendars that the company imported in 2020 as notebooks. The company behind the suit, Blue Sky the Color of Imagination LLC, sells its products online and at major U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers including Walmart, Target, Walgreens and Staples, according to the company's website. Just before the holidays in December 2020, CBP officials reclassified a shipment of planners and desk calendars as notebooks, even though each item "contained between 70 percent to 100 percent dated calendar pages," according to Blue...

