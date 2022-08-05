Medtronic Inks Deal To End Faulty Pacemaker Suit

By Mike Curley (August 5, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Medtronic Inc. has reached a settlement ending claims by a man who alleges he was implanted with a faulty pacemaker made by the company, according to a South Carolina federal judge's order Friday. In the dismissal order, U.S. District Judge David C. Norton said the court has been notified that the suit filed by Emery I. Feeser has been settled, and he dismissed the suit without prejudice. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court filings as of Friday. According to the suit, Feeser was implanted with the pacemaker in July 2018, but it soon after started having problems...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS