Latham Recruits PE Real Estate Pro From Linklaters Germany

By Tom Fish (August 10, 2022, 5:50 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a new partner from Linklaters LLP to help build a private equity team focused on real estate deals in Germany. Carsten Loll is set to join Latham on Oct. 1, following five years at Linklaters LLP, with ambitions of forming a leading PE real estate team on the continent. "I advised three of the 20 largest real estate transactions in Germany last year and already two of the largest 20 this year. And that's the thing I'm going to do at Latham," he told Law360 Tuesday. "The idea is to bring together a globally leading...

