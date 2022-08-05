Energy Transfer Affiliates Plead No Contest To Spill Charges

By Dave Simpson (August 5, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Affiliates of Energy Transfer LP have pleaded no contest and were convicted of Clean Streams Law violations in two criminal cases related to their construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday. Sunoco Pipeline LP pleaded no contest to 14 such counts for spills of drilling fluid that prosecutors say went unreported to state regulators during the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline. ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC pleaded no contest to nine counts of failing to control erosion along its Revolution Pipeline, culminating in a September 2018 landslide and pipeline rupture that caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS