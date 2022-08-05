Insurer Can't Skip Harvey Coverage, Texas Court Says

By Riley Murdock (August 5, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge should find that Everest National Insurance Co. has an obligation to defend a Texas mining company from lawsuits concerning Hurricane Harvey flooding, a magistrate judge recommended Friday, saying the insurer didn't show the claims fell under a pollution exclusion. The trial judge should find that the insurer has to defend Megasand Enterprises Inc. in three underlying cases over dust, sand, dirt and other materials that spilled into nearby waterways in the wake of the August 2017 storm, according to a report and recommendation filed Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon. The insurer had held up...

