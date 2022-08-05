7th Circ. Ends Court Oversight Of Illinois Hiring Practices

By Celeste Bott (August 5, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday vacated a decades-old consent decree authorizing judicial monitoring of Illinois' employment and hiring practices, declaring that the power to hire and fire state workers "needs to return to the people of Illinois and the governor they elected." The so-called Shakman decree stems from a lawsuit initially filed in 1969 by Illinois attorney and independent political candidate Michael Shakman, who argued that Illinois politicians influenced elections through patronage in public employment and left those unwilling or unable to engage in those practices at a disadvantage. Last year, an Illinois federal judge denied the state's bid to vacate...

