FCC Claims Wireless Co. Slowed Data Breach Investigation

By Kelly Lienhard (August 8, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed fining a Florida-based wireless provider $100,000, accusing the telecom company of intentionally delaying an agency investigation into potential security flaws in its mobile app. The agency sent the Notice of Apparent Liability to wireless carrier Q Link Friday after deciding that it had failed to properly respond to a formal inquiry looking into an alleged security flaw in the company's app which could have allowed unauthorized access to consumers' proprietary data. According to the FCC, Q Link was given multiple time extensions to respond to the agency's request and ended up only providing an inadequate response...

