Law360's Pro Say: Alex Jones Might Need New Lawyers

Law360 (August 5, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The trial to determine how much Alex Jones must pay for spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was adversarial, emotional and at times bizarre, as Jones' attorneys were revealed to have accidentally handed over key evidence that they should have disclosed earlier in the litigation. On this week's episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we explore the bizarre spectacle of the Infowars founder's Texas trial. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the...

