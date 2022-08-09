Delta-8 Vape Maker Wins Another Copyright Infringement Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (August 9, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Flavored vape maker AK Futures LLC has scored another copyright infringement win after a California federal court ordered two more rival businesses to stop selling knockoffs of its Delta-8 branded Cake products and pay AK Futures $100,000. This is the fourth case where AK Futures has successfully convinced U.S. District Judge James V. Selna that its competitors packaged their vaping products to mimic Cake's packaging and confuse customers into thinking they were buying Cake products. AK Futures claims that Cali Kulture used nearly identical packaging on its vapes (left) to mimic its authentic cake product (on the right). (Court Documents) Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS