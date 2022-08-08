NJ Senate Panel Clears Nominations For Acting AG, 5 Judges

By Emily Lever (August 8, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate's Judiciary Committee on Monday approved the nominations of the state's acting attorney general and five judges, taking a small step toward decreasing the state's judicial vacancies. The nomination of acting Attorney General Matt Platkin, a former partner at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, now goes to the full Senate. Naazneen Khan, Thomas Comer, Frank Testa and Jeffrey Wilson were approved for judgeships for the Superior Court of New Jersey. Their confirmations before the full senate would bring the number of empty spots on that court down from 63 to 59, soon after the bar rang the alarm about a "catastrophic"...

