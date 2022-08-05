Orange County Loses Crusade To Register Insignia At TTAB

By Andrew Karpan (August 5, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The local government in Orange County, Calif., will not be able to land a trademark covering the use of the county's not-quite-official seal to market park services, with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board finding that it didn't matter if that seal wasn't official, because the insignia was widely used by the county government anyway. The precedential ruling from the trademark board was the latest defeat faced by lawyers for the government of Orange County, who had tried to register the mark in 2017, claiming it was used by county officials since at least 1982 to market both "county government services"...

