9th Circ. Won't Adjust EPA's Deadline To Review Weedkiller

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 5, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday rejected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's request for more time to comply with an order to reevaluate an ecological assessment related to its determination that the active ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup was not likely to cause cancer. The EPA had filed a petition for panel rehearing of an order giving it until Oct. 1 to issue a new ecological portion of its interim registration review decision for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup. According to the agency, it will not be able to complete that new section by the deadline, and it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS