NLRB Judge Says NJ Waste Co. Interfered With Union Election

By Emily Brill (August 8, 2022, 12:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey waste management company interfered with a union representation election by telling employees beforehand that they wouldn't receive a yearly merit increase if they were union-represented, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled, finding the statement's purpose was to dissuade workers from approving the union. NLRB Judge Lauren Esposito held Friday that although a letter sent by Russell Reid Waste Hauling & Disposal Service Co. Inc. to workers who were considering joining the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825 contained some acceptable language, "these board-sanctioned statements are interposed between language which … [is] coercive." An NLRB judge ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS