Mallinckrodt Noteholders Seek End To Default Payment Appeal

By Rick Archer (August 8, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Mallinckrodt noteholders are urging a Delaware federal judge to reject the appeal of a different noteholder group claiming they're owed $94 million due to the drugmaker's Chapter 11, saying the bankruptcy plan has been in place too long to be overturned. In a motion filed Friday, the second-lien noteholders said the ad-hoc first-lien noteholder group should have begun their appeal with a request to stay the enforcement of Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan, adding that granting the appeal now would be unfair to the parties that have been trading the drugmaker's new debt. "Simply put, third-party investors, foreign to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS